FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 80 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $184.94. The company has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

