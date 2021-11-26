Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Edward J. Schutter Buys 2,467 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ESTA stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

