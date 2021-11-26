LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Acquires $30,488.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

