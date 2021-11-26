Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target at $62.75

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLMAF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

