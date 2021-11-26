Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAIFY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.