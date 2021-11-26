Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

