Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

MMC opened at $169.78 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

