Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 348,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

