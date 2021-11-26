inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

INTT stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

