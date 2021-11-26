Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 544.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 250,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

