IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXAS opened at $88.09 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

