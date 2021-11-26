IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

GD opened at $198.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.