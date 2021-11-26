IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $736.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.62. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $516.37 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

