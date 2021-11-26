IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 327 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.