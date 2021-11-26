SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $111.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.