IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 346 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.