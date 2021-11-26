Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $24.04 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

