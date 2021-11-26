PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.45.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.