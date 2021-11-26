Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

