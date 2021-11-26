Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.