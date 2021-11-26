Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

