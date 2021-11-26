Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP opened at $118.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,539. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

