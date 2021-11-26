Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

