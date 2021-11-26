Unigestion Holding SA Sells 4,465 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

