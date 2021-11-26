11,150 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.