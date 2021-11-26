Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $103,852.80 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TENB stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

