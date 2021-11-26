Unigestion Holding SA Takes $1.12 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.