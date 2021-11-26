Insider Buying: Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases $42,300.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNAX stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Stryve Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryve Foods Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAX shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $344,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $224,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $136,000.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

