Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells $39,560.16 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bandwidth stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $196.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

