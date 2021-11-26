Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Tracy T. Conerly Sells 1,451 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.08 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Trustmark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Trustmark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

