Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,241 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after purchasing an additional 873,065 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

