Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

