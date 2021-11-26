Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $699,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $120.79 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

