Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

