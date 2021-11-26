Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.49.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

