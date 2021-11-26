Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.