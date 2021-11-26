Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $150,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

