Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives $13.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of VLN stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

