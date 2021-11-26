Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $60.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $5,610,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

