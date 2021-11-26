Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $221,260.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00072670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.33 or 0.07351458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.18 or 0.99507696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,391,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

