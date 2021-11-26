PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 617 ($8.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. PayPoint has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a market cap of £424.14 million and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,047.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

