Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.