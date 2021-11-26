Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. 176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

