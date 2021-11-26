Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 42,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 66,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

