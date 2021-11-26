Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 30,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 47,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.