QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Down 1.9%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 2,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 70,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

