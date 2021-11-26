Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 228,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 526,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Jushi from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

Jushi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

