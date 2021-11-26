Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

PJUL stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

