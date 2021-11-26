Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,728. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.01 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

