Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

